'BJP and Sena are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao': Sanjay Raut amid murmurs about Shiv Sena-BJP reconciliation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday responded to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's earlier statement that no enmity exists between the BJP and Shiv Sena, ANI reported.

"We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact", he said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil also concurred with Fadnavis's statement saying that although Shiv Sena and BJP are not enemies it is unlikely that they will join to form a government, "Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form government" he said

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies. Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP." The former chief minister's remarks came when asked about possibilities of BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he said, "I have no information whether Sanjay Raut has met any BJP leader or not. Sanjay Raut speaks something in the morning and something else in the night." The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly is going to start from today."The monsoon session will start from Monday. And, the state government is trying to make a record of running the minimum session. It means no member can speak, such an arrangement is being made. This type of decree was not seen even during the Emergency. It is like the murder of democracy. What did not happen in the last 60 years seems to be happening now," stated Fadnavis.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the issue of the chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister