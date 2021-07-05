And his bail plea remained pending...: 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy dies in Holy Family hospital

Mumbai: Father Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest and arguably the oldest Indian to be booked under terror charges for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence at Pune in Maharashtra, died at around 1.30 pm on Monday at the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

Dr Ian D’Souza from Holy Family hospital appeared before the bench of Justices SS Shinde and N J Jamadar and informed that ailing priest had died. "Swamy was a known case of COVID-19, with lung complication, also a case of Parkinson, possible combination of the two led to septicemia," Dr D'Souza said, adding, "He was shifted to the ICU on Saturday after the cardiac arrest."

The bench expressed their shock over the news while it was scheduled to hear his bail plea and has asked the authorities to place on record the medical papers of Swamy's treatment. The bench said, "We are shocked to hear this. We have no words to express our condolences."