Mumbai: Latest updates - Members of Maratha outfits gather in Solapur without police nod for protest

The positivity rate of Mumbai improved to 1.6 percent on Saturday, as the city reported 575 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily case tally in the city recorded a slight dip as the city reported less than 600 cases on Saturday after reporting 650-700 cases daily throughout the week. Also, on Saturday, total 35,491 tests were conducted in the city and total of 851 patients were discharged. 21 patients succumbed to the virus.