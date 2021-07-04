Mumbai: Latest updates - Members of Maratha outfits gather in Solapur without police nod for protest

Mumbai: City’s positivity rate improves; 575 new Covid cases reported
The positivity rate of Mumbai improved to 1.6 percent on Saturday, as the city reported 575 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The daily case tally in the city recorded a slight dip as the city reported less than 600 cases on Saturday after reporting 650-700 cases daily throughout the week. Also, on Saturday, total 35,491 tests were conducted in the city and total of 851 patients were discharged. 21 patients succumbed to the virus.
(With inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra logs 9,489 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths; 8,395 patients discharged
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 9,489 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,17,575. Besides, 153 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,22,724.
8,395 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,45,315. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.
Currently, 6,32,949 people are in home quarantine and 4,422 people are in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra: In the last 6 months, more than 3000 deliveries were carried out in Nashik Civil Hospital. We made special preparations for COVID & non-COVID deliveries. This is the result of hard work of gynecologists, pediatricians & all our doctors: Civil Surgeon, Ashok Thorat
Maharashtra: An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited.
All 3 parties (NCP, Shiv Sena & Congress) of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt was against Centre's new farm laws & are still against the laws. We'll oppose farm laws by passing a resolution against it in Legislative Assembly: State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik
Against the backdrop of uncertainty over the fate of the MVA govt in Maharashtra & new dates issued by BJP for its collapse, Sanjay Raut posts a tweet
Maha: Man drowns in Thane lake
A 25-year-old man drowned in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Sunday.
Two persons from Wagle Estate area went for a swim in the Upvan lake on Saturday evening and later, one of them drowned, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.