Mumbai: Latest updates on July 30

Traffic Jam towards Borivali on Western Express highway near Hub mall due to accident of a Private bus.
Maha CM urges Sitharaman to order disbursement of 50 pc insured amount to flood-hit people
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to order the insurance company to disburse 50 per cent the insured amount to the flood-affected people in the state.
Maharashtra reports 7,242 COVID-19 cases, 190 deaths
Maharashtra reported 7,242 new coronavirus infections and 190 fatalities on Thursday which pushed the caseload to 62,90,156 and death toll to 1,32,335, a health department official said.
On Wednesday the state had reported 6,857 new cases and 286 fatalities.
Four Shiv Sena workers arrested for assaulting delivery person in Mumbai
Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested four Shiv Sena workers including a branch chief for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy in the Poisar area of Kandivali in Mumbai.
According to police, a case in the matter has been registered against six accused, of which two are still absconding.
