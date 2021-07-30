CBSE Class 12 results 2021 announced on cbseresults.nic.in - Click here to know more

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 result.

Students can check their result at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from that, teh result can be downloaded from digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

Steps to check the result:

Log on to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the respective result link

Enter the required details

Click on submit button

Your CBSE 12 results 2021 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen

Check your scores carefully

Take print out of it and keep it with yourself.

Students can check their results at following apps and websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

IVRS

SMS

The board exam scedule in India was disturbed by second wave of COVID-19 and followed lockdown. Several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chose the non-examination route for evaluation of class 10 and class 12 students.

Results were declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

To aid the schools, CBSE had provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation.