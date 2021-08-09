Mumbai: Latest updates - Light rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

Entry of new virus in Gadchiroli forests in Maharashtra. Two elephants died last week following infection due to Harpevirus.
Opening of places of religious worship
CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with Task Force on COVID-19 at 8.30 pm today to discuss providing further relaxation in curbs to hotels, restaurants, bars and places of religious worship..
Today’s High Tide
1248hrs – 4.42 mtr
( Next day 10.08.2021)- 0040hrs – 3.95 mtr
Low tide :
1848hrs – 1.44 mtr
( Next day 10.08.2021)-0628hrs- 0.60mtr
Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown if state sees rise in Covid infections
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that a lockdown shall be imposed if the state witnesses a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Addressing the people of the state through social media today, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has made preparations ahead of the third wave of COVID-19.
He said that the state now has 600 testing labs, the number of isolation beds increased to more than 4.5 lakh, and there is availability of 34,507 ICU beds and 1,10,683 oxygen beds.
Maharashtra: History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; three held
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a criminal in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and dumping his body into a nearby river, police said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Khan alias Chhota Ibrahim (22), they said.
Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra increase from 21 to 45, says Minister Rajesh Tope
Mumbai Police registers case against SP MLA Abu Azmi, others for violating Covid norms
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, others for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols on Sunday evening while celebrating his birthday.
