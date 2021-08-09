Mumbai: Latest updates - Light rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that a lockdown shall be imposed if the state witnesses a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Addressing the people of the state through social media today, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has made preparations ahead of the third wave of COVID-19.

He said that the state now has 600 testing labs, the number of isolation beds increased to more than 4.5 lakh, and there is availability of 34,507 ICU beds and 1,10,683 oxygen beds.