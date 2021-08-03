Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest updates - NCP Chief Sharad Pawar likely to meet Amit Shah today

By FPJ Web Desk

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet Amit Shah today
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet Amit Shah today
Sanjay Raut/ Twitter

Pune traders protest against the state government decision of not allowing extended time for shop opening.

Girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 10 results; Students of transgender community secure 100% pass percentage

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar likely to meet Amit Shah today

NCP's Nawab Malik opposes renaming of Mumbai airport Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant denies charges on party workers vandalising Adani signboard near Mumbai airport

Mask fine update: 62 crore fine collected  

Mumbai: Latest updates - NCP Chief Sharad Pawar likely to meet Amit Shah today

Mumbai Lake level update 

Mumbai: Latest updates - NCP Chief Sharad Pawar likely to meet Amit Shah today

Navi Mumbai weather update 

Rainfall

02/08/2021, 08:30 am To

03/08/2021, 08:30 am.

Belapur - 22.00 mm

Nerul - 24.20 mm

Vashi - 10.80 mm

Koparkhairne- 10.80 mm

Airoli - 13.20 mm

-------------------------------------

Average - 16.20 mm

Total rainfall- 2081.06 mm

Incidence

Fire Call - 2

Morabe dam

Rainfall - 11.00 mm

Total Rainfall - 2693.00 mm

Dam Level - 84.65 mtr

Hightide

07.27 PM - 02.99 mtr

09.35 AM - 03.54mtr

Maharashtra Cabinet today will discuss damage caused due to heavy rains, floods, landslides in 9 districts and the relief aid to be provided to villagers Will also take up waiver in tax recovered by grampanchayats on state & Central govt airports lands and buildings

Airport's name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They wrote 'Adani Airport'. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is country's pride. They have done the vandalism. 2-3 people don't follow laws: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant on party workers vandalising Adani signboard in Mumbai

CBSE Class 10 Results to be announced today at 12 Noon

Websites to check Maharashtra Class 12 results 

BDD Chawl Project work starts in Mumbai 

Shops in Mumbai can now remain open till 10 pm all days, film shoots can resume: BMC

Maharashtra: 229 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

COVID-19: Maha Cong demands resuming local train service for those inoculated

Maharashtra: Ward boy gets 5 years in jail for stealing Remdesivir from hosp pharmacy

Maharashtra: Toddler suffering from genetic disorder gets Rs 16 crore injection free from US firm

Maha: 16 stolen mobile phones, 2 vehicles seized in Thane; 2 held

Cumulative Covid-19 vaccination as on 7 am on August 3 in Maharashtra 4,50,05,669

Mumbai Weather update 

Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells. Occasional gusty winds with speed reaching to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cong demands resuming local train service for those inoculated

Central team likely to visit Pune district which reported Zika virus case: officials

A team of experts from Delhi is expected to visit Pune district which recently reported the first case of Zika virus infection in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday. A 50-year-old woman from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil was diagnosed with the Zika virus infection last Friday, the state health department had said. The patient has recovered completely, it said.

Mumbai: Two BMC officials held for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark

Shiv Sena is furious over the remark of "...as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasad Lad as party's MP Arvind Sawant said such remarks would not be accepted.

"Shiv Sena Bhavan is not a party's office. It is the identity of Maharashtra. It is a temple and a court for us. Shiv Sena is a Sena. Shiv Saniks do not tolerate such things," he said in an interview with ANI on Monday.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Class 12 or HSC, 2021 batch today on 3rd August at 4 pm

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in