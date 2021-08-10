Mumbai: latest updates on August 10

Tidal warning
High Tide :
1322hrs – 4.50mtr
( Next day 11.08.2021)- 0117hrs – 4.06 mtr
Low tide :
0628hrs-0.60 mtr
1924hrs – 1.26 mtr
Several artists stage protest in Mumbai, demand reopening of theatres
Theatre artists gathered in Mumbai's Dadar where they protested over the demand for resumption of theatres on Monday.
Bollywood Actor Vijay Patkar joined the protest with theatre artists.
Around 30 lakh people vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine to travel in local trains: BMC Commissioner
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said around 30 lakh people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel in the local trains.
"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine can avail Mumbai local train services from August 15, and we have around 19 lakh people in Mumbai who have fully vaccinated 56 lakh who are vaccinated with one dose, said BMC Commissioner.
COVID-19 task force member suggests Maharashtra-specific sero survey
Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Monday said it is necessary to conduct a state-specific sero survey to assess the presence of anti-bodies among people as the state is still reporting a high number of coronavirus cases.
He said Maharashtra, which has reported 63,57,833 coronavirus cases as on August 9, is faced with a "thick tail" of COVID-19 though the second wave of the pandemic has ebbed but has not gone away completely.
(With inputs from agencies)
