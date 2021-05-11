Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of virus in the cpaital city.