Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

Attention Mumbaikars: Additions Centres LIVE NOW for bookings for 45+s for first as well as second dose of Covidshield
Shivaji Maidan, Vikhroli Manoranjan Hall, Ghatkopar Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Borivali, VN Desai, Santacruz Kohinoor Parking Lot, Dadar
Maharashtra: Police personnel check IDs of people as they commute amid the statewide lockdown till 15th May, to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Visuals from Mahim in Mumbai.
Mumbai: BMC gets nod to explore global procurement of COVID vaccines
Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC
Government & public vaccination centres which will vaccinate 18-44s & 45+s who booked online for today. No walk-in for anyone except HCW, FLW & people due for the second dose of Covaxin.
Maharashtra's Covid cases slip below 40K-mark
There has been a sudden drop in the number of Covid cases across Maharashtra on Monday, with 37,236 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 51,38,973 cases till now. It is the lowest single-day case reported since March 27 this year. Meanwhile, 549 people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 76,398.
Road to recovery: Mumbai reports 1,794 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since March 30
Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of virus in the cpaital city.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)