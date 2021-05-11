Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest updates on May 11
Mumbai: Latest updates on May 11
Sonika Agarwal/Unsplash

Attention Mumbaikars: Additions Centres LIVE NOW for bookings for 45+s for first as well as second dose of Covidshield 

Shivaji Maidan, Vikhroli Manoranjan Hall, Ghatkopar Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Borivali, VN Desai, Santacruz Kohinoor Parking Lot, Dadar

Maharashtra: Police personnel check IDs of people as they commute amid the statewide lockdown till 15th May, to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Visuals from Mahim in Mumbai.

Maha: Cop who accused Param Bir of corruption claims threat to life

Maha govt employees cannot be transferred till June 30

‘Drive-in’ vax to be started for senior citizens in Thane

Covid tests dip 40% in city labs due to strict lockdown curbs

Mumbai: BMC gets nod to explore global procurement of COVID vaccines

Pimpri Chichwad: List of vaccination centres issued by PCMC

Pune: List of vaccination centres issued by PMC

Navi Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by NMMC 

Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC 

Government & public vaccination centres which will vaccinate 18-44s & 45+s who booked online for today. No walk-in for anyone except HCW, FLW & people due for the second dose of Covaxin.

Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC
Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC
Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC

Maharashtra's Covid cases slip below 40K-mark

There has been a sudden drop in the number of Covid cases across Maharashtra on Monday, with 37,236 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 51,38,973 cases till now. It is the lowest single-day case reported since March 27 this year. Meanwhile, 549 people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 76,398.

Road to recovery: Mumbai reports 1,794 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since March 30

Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of virus in the cpaital city.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in