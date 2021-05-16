Mumbai: Latest updates - City braces up for Cyclone Tauktae

Although the number of new Covid cases dropped in Maharashtra on Saturday, the states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate, health officials said here.

Compared to 695 deaths on Friday, the state's fatalities shot up by 265 to touch 960 on Saturday, mounting Maharashtra's overall death toll to 80,512, the worst in the country.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 50,000-level at 34,848, taking the state's overall tally to 53,44,063.

The situation in Mumbai continues to improve with fresh infections remaining below the 2,000-level at 1,450, taking the city's Covid tally to 6,86,295 till date, after touching the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases last month (April 4).