Mumbai: Latest updates - City braces up for Cyclone Tauktae

Mumbai: While cases fall in Mumbai, two wards comprise 17% of total active cases
While the case tally in Mumbai is on the decline, there are two municipal wards in the western suburbs, each of which has an active case tally of more than three thousand cases.
The K-West (KW) ward which covers the Juhu, Vile Parle and Versova areas in Andheri west has 3,270 active cases and the R Central (RC) ward which covers the entire Borivali area has 3,493 active cases presently. Both these wards have a growth rate around 0.40 percent and presently constitute 17 percent of the total active cases in the city.
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 2:30 am today about 490 km south of Mumbai
Maharashtra: Covid cases drop; death toll crosses 80K with 960 fatalities
Although the number of new Covid cases dropped in Maharashtra on Saturday, the states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate, health officials said here.
Compared to 695 deaths on Friday, the state's fatalities shot up by 265 to touch 960 on Saturday, mounting Maharashtra's overall death toll to 80,512, the worst in the country.
The number of fresh cases remained below the 50,000-level at 34,848, taking the state's overall tally to 53,44,063.
The situation in Mumbai continues to improve with fresh infections remaining below the 2,000-level at 1,450, taking the city's Covid tally to 6,86,295 till date, after touching the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases last month (April 4).
Cyclone Tauktae: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to shift Covid patients to safe places
Concerned over the Cyclone Tauktae which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will shift over 500 Covid-19 patients to other safe places.
"Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai says it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure tonight, in view of Cyclone Tauktae," official notice by the corporation informed
