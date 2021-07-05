Mumbai: Latest updates - Congress to hold agitation against fuel price hike across city from July 7-17

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took cognisance of the suicide of 24-year-old Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC aspirant) Swapnil Lonkar and said the posts for which the MPSC exams were completed will be filled up on a priority basis by July 31.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day monsoon session, Pawar said the government state will consider providing financial assistance to the deceased family and added the state government will try to create such an atmosphere that no one else will be forced to take such extreme steps in future.