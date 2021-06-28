Mumbai: Latest updates - Just 1 out of 21 Delta plus variant patients had taken vaccine in Maharashtra, says Nawab Malik

In a poignant gesture, a group of naturalists have named a new spider species discovered in Kalyan, Thane, in memory of the 26/11 Martyr, Tukaram G. Omble -- the man who helped nab Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive during the 26/11 terror strikes in Mumbai.

The new 'jumping spider' male sex-species, found last year in an urban locality of Kalyan town, has been christened as "Icius Tukarami", said Ahmedabad-based photographer and wildlife enthusiast Dhruv Prajapati.

Simultaneously, another group comprising Rajesh Sanap, Somnath Kumbhar and John Caleb -- discovered another unknown spider species distributed in Aarey Colony, Mumbai and also 50 kms away in Kalyan, and named it as "Phintella Cholkei", in 2017 and 2019, respectively.