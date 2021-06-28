Mumbai: Latest updates - Just 1 out of 21 Delta plus variant patients had taken vaccine in Maharashtra, says Nawab Malik

Fadnavis must cooperate with Maha CM on OBC quota: Raut
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should cooperate with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra.
The Supreme Court had recently truck down such quota after observing that the se
New spider species named after 26/11 martyr who caught Kasab
In a poignant gesture, a group of naturalists have named a new spider species discovered in Kalyan, Thane, in memory of the 26/11 Martyr, Tukaram G. Omble -- the man who helped nab Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive during the 26/11 terror strikes in Mumbai.
The new 'jumping spider' male sex-species, found last year in an urban locality of Kalyan town, has been christened as "Icius Tukarami", said Ahmedabad-based photographer and wildlife enthusiast Dhruv Prajapati.
Simultaneously, another group comprising Rajesh Sanap, Somnath Kumbhar and John Caleb -- discovered another unknown spider species distributed in Aarey Colony, Mumbai and also 50 kms away in Kalyan, and named it as "Phintella Cholkei", in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
BJP activist attacked in Navi Mumbai; two detained
An activist of the BJP in Navi Mumbai was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon in his office by two men, one of whom was caught on the spot, police said on Monday.
Senior inspector Pradeep Tidar of the Kopar Khairne Police station said police have detained two persons, including the man caught at the crime spot, for the attack on BJP activist Sandeep Mhatre, who suffered minor injuries, on late Sunday night.
CIDCO calls for Expression of Interest for development of Nhava Island in Navi Mumbai
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a public notice inviting an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development of the Nhava Island located in Navi Mumbai .
The CIDCO said it was in possession of the approximately 60-hectare land in Nhava, a peninsular area with Karanjade and Thane creeks spanning on three sides facing the historic Elephanta Island.
Court rejects pre-arrest bail of an accused in Kandivali fake vaccination case
A court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by one of the accused, a doctor, allegedly involved in cheating members of a Kandivali-based housing society by organising a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp.
In a pre-arrest bail plea filed before the Dindoshi sessions court on June 22, the accused Dr Manish Tripathi had stated the main accused in the case is a private hospital but the Mumbai Police are trying to protect its powerful and politically well-connected owners.
Just 1 out of 21 Delta plus variant patients had taken vaccine: Minister
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said out of the 21 people detected with the Delta plus variant of coronavirus so far in the state, only one had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Minority Affairs Minister said Maharashtra can vaccinate its entire eligible population in two months if it had adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines.
