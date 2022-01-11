e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

11 January 2022 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Casting couch director arrested from Titwala

An alleged casting couch director was arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films, an official told news agency ANI.

11 January 2022 09:32 AM IST

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police registers case against unknown person for threatening complainant

Mumbai Police on Monday registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person for allegedly threatening the complainant in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

11 January 2022 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: 10,698 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on first day of drive

A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said.

11 January 2022 08:48 AM IST

Mumbai: Chembur police arrests accused convict within 24 hours who fled from Covid centre

