Mumbai: Casting couch director arrested from Titwala
An alleged casting couch director was arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films, an official told news agency ANI.
Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police registers case against unknown person for threatening complainant
Mumbai Police on Monday registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person for allegedly threatening the complainant in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.
Mumbai: 10,698 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on first day of drive
A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said.
Advertisement
Mumbai: Chembur police arrests accused convict within 24 hours who fled from Covid centre
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)