Mumbai: COVID-19 wave flattening, around 11-12k cases likely today, says Maharashtra task force member

Mumbai: Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that city's COVID-19 wave is flattening and around 11,000 - 12,000 cases are expected in Mumbai today.

"Mumbai Omicron flattening for sure ,Don't panic .Take Precautions Today 11 to 12 K expected, test positivity down from 30 to 20 percent expected .Mask and Ventilation is the key. Home Management and red flag to high and very high risk early. Every life matters .Be safe", Joshi tweeted.

After reporting over 40,000 and 20,000 Covid cases in a single day in both the city and the state, the daily caseload showed a 30 and 24.59 per cent drop respectively, on Monday. There were 13,648 new infections and five fatalities recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 9,28,220, with 16,411 deaths so far. In Maharashtra, 33,470 new cases and eight deaths were reported on Monday, pushing its tally to 69,53,514, with 1,41,647 fatalities so far. Officials have attributed this drop to the decrease in Covid testing.



Meanwhile, 31 Omicron cases have been reported in the state. All patients have been reported by the National Chemical Laboratory, with 28 cases being from the Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Pune rural and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Till date, a total of 1,247 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state, of which 467 cases have been discharged, following negative RT-PCR tests.

Yesterday, a total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said.

The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:09 PM IST