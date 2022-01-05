e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: OfficialAustralia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours; 2,135 total Omicron cases
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Ajit Pawar chairs meeting with Rajesh Tope, senior govt officers amid rising COVID-19 cases

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

05 January 2022 10:32 AM IST

Sharad Pawar is chairing meeting with party ministers to review their performance in respective departments and also progress in party works assigned to them

05 January 2022 10:32 AM IST

Maharashtra: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infection, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chairs a meeting with Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior govt officers in Mumbai

05 January 2022 10:32 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra demands sufficient stocking of Molnupiravir, other anti-viral drugs

05 January 2022 10:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Vijendra Singh replaces Sameer Wankhede as NCB zonal director

05 January 2022 09:00 AM IST

Sheena Bora murder case: Give med aid to Sanjeev Khanna or face action, court tells jail

05 January 2022 09:00 AM IST

Mumbai: 120 resident doctors test Covid-19 positive in last 48 hours, over 170 across Maharashtra

Around 120 resident doctors have tested Covid-19 positive within the last 48 hours in Mumbai and over 170 across the state. Out of these, 51 tested positive at JJ hospital in the last 24 hours.

