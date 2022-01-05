Sharad Pawar is chairing meeting with party ministers to review their performance in respective departments and also progress in party works assigned to them
Maharashtra: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infection, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chairs a meeting with Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior govt officers in Mumbai
COVID-19: Maharashtra demands sufficient stocking of Molnupiravir, other anti-viral drugs
Mumbai: Vijendra Singh replaces Sameer Wankhede as NCB zonal director
Sheena Bora murder case: Give med aid to Sanjeev Khanna or face action, court tells jail
Mumbai: 120 resident doctors test Covid-19 positive in last 48 hours, over 170 across Maharashtra
Around 120 resident doctors have tested Covid-19 positive within the last 48 hours in Mumbai and over 170 across the state. Out of these, 51 tested positive at JJ hospital in the last 24 hours.
