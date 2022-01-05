e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Mumbai: Vijendra Singh replaces Sameer Wankhede as NCB zonal director

FPJ Web Desk
Sameer Wankhede | PTI

IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, an official said. Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said. Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31.

Wankhede, an IRS officer himself, was in news during his stint with the NCB due to action against Bollywood celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in alleged drug cases, and various allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

