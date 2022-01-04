e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Sameer Wankhede’s father gets two more weeks to file additional affidavit

Urvi Mahajani
Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede (L) and his father Dnyandev |

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted two more weeks to former NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev, to file his additional affidavit in his defamation suit against NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik, a division bench headed by justice SJ Kathawalla adjourned the suit after Dnyandev’s advocate sought more time to file additional affidavit in response to Malik’s affidavit.

The HC is hearing a defamation suit filed by Dnyandev seeking restrain on Malik from making defamatory statements against him and his family.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
