Mumbai

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

03 January 2022 04:28 PM IST

Maharashtra | NCP leader & State Minister Nawab Malik had given a complaint to Vigilance department of CBIT and Customs against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying, "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date...," reads letter

03 January 2022 04:28 PM IST

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's tenure ended on December 31 & had not requested an extension of service. Wankhede will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from today: NCB

03 January 2022 04:28 PM IST

Maharashtra | Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 to be closed till 31st January, in view of rising COVID19 cases. School for classes 10 & 12 to continue: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMc)

03 January 2022 03:37 PM IST

Maharashtra | BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has filed an anticipatory bail application in Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused to allow him anticipatory bail in an attempt to murder case. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow in Bombay HC.

03 January 2022 03:37 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to hold an important meeting to review the COVID situation in Pune tomorrow. Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

03 January 2022 03:10 PM IST

MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar to inaugurate CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik today

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will inaugurate a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Nashik on Monday.

Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to open a CGHS Wellness Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a press release.

03 January 2022 03:10 PM IST

Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the state has congratulated the Centre for starting the COVID-19 vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group, but at the same time also requested it to allow those in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated.

(With inputs from agencies)

