Maharashtra | NCP leader & State Minister Nawab Malik had given a complaint to Vigilance department of CBIT and Customs against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying, "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date...," reads letter
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's tenure ended on December 31 & had not requested an extension of service. Wankhede will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from today: NCB
Maharashtra | Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 to be closed till 31st January, in view of rising COVID19 cases. School for classes 10 & 12 to continue: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMc)
Maharashtra | BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has filed an anticipatory bail application in Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused to allow him anticipatory bail in an attempt to murder case. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow in Bombay HC.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to hold an important meeting to review the COVID situation in Pune tomorrow. Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol
MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar to inaugurate CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik today
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will inaugurate a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Nashik on Monday.
Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to open a CGHS Wellness Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a press release.
Centre should allow vaccination of children in 12-15 age group: Maha health minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the state has congratulated the Centre for starting the COVID-19 vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group, but at the same time also requested it to allow those in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated.
