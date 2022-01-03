MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar to inaugurate CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik today

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will inaugurate a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Nashik on Monday.

Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to open a CGHS Wellness Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a press release.