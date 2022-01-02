e-Paper Get App

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | PTI

02 January 2022 04:05 PM IST

BKC Covid center in Mumbai has reopened from y'day & BKC Jumbo facility has started from 1st Jan. Vaccination of children (15-18yrs of age) starts tomorrow. We have started taking intn'l passengers from today. 3208 beds are available here: Dr Rajesh Dhere, Dean, BKC Covid center

02 January 2022 04:05 PM IST

PM Modi can't claim to be 'fakir' after Rs 12 cr car in his cavalcade: Sanjay Raut

02 January 2022 04:05 PM IST

Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing mother in Pune

A 42-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly killed his ailing mother and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.

02 January 2022 03:11 PM IST

Influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra lobbying for NCB official Sameer Wankhede in Delhi, alleges Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are Lobbying for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the level of Union Home Ministry for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

