BKC Covid center in Mumbai has reopened from y'day & BKC Jumbo facility has started from 1st Jan. Vaccination of children (15-18yrs of age) starts tomorrow. We have started taking intn'l passengers from today. 3208 beds are available here: Dr Rajesh Dhere, Dean, BKC Covid center
PM Modi can't claim to be 'fakir' after Rs 12 cr car in his cavalcade: Sanjay Raut
Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing mother in Pune
A 42-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly killed his ailing mother and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.
Influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra lobbying for NCB official Sameer Wankhede in Delhi, alleges Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are Lobbying for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the level of Union Home Ministry for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year.
