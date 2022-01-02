Mumbai: Uday Samant defends amendment to the Maharashtra Public University Act

Amid controversy over the state government’s proposal to clip powers of the Governor in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and other provisions, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Sunday claimed that misconceptions are being spread regarding the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016, (Third Amendment) Bill, which was passed in both the houses during the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature.

Samant’s clarification came against the backdrop of scathing criticism by BJP and objections raised by several experts. Opposition BJP claimed that it undermines the Governor’s powers and will lead to more political interference in the running of universities.

‘’The amendment to the Act does not reduce the powers of the Governor in any way. The bill was introduced to amend the Act after studying laws enacted by other states,’’ said Samant.

He said the bill allows the minister to make recommendations to the Governor who is the chancellor of the universities. He added that the amendment has been aimed at improving the present process of appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.

‘’The committee will recommend 5 names to the state government which will send two names to the Governor who is the chancellor of the state universities. The Governor will appoint one of them as the vice-chancellor within 30 days. No changes have been made in the eligibility criteria for the appointment of the vice-chancellor,’’ he added.

Samant said that the bill also proposes the appointment of the Higher and Technical Education Minister as pro-chancellor of the universities.

Meanwhile, Samant informed that the vice-chancellors of the state agriculture universities, divisional commissioners and district collectors will meet in the next two days to take a decision on the functioning or the closure of the universities and colleges amid growing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:08 PM IST