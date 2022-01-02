Covid-19: 8,053 fresh cases detected in Mumbai in last 24 hours, BMC chief Iqbal Chahal appeals to follow home quarantine guidelines

As Mumbai reported 8,063 new Covid cases on Sunday, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible.

"I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. There is no reason to panic but at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in the public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 11,877 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 29 per cent higher than yesterday, with Mumbai accounting for 8,063 of the new infections. Nine Covid-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, none from Mumbai.

Besides, 50 new Omicron cases were also detected in the state, most of it from the Pune area, according to a bulletin by the state health department.

Currently, there are 42,024 actives cases in Maharashtra, including 29,819 in Mumbai.

Mumbai, one of the major cities besides Delhi that is witnessing a massive surge in virus cases believed to be driven by Omicron, reported one new case of the new variant.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Sunday reported 8,063 new Covid cases out of which 89% were found to be asymptomatic, while the total number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 29,819

Out of 8,063 fresh cases reported today, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds.

As of today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:37 PM IST