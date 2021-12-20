e-Paper Get App

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:39 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
|
20 December 2021 10:39 AM IST

Omicron scare: Mumbai civic chief appeals to people to avoid Christmas and New Year parties

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

20 December 2021 09:13 AM IST

Nawab Malik claims some 'official guests' to visit his residence today 

20 December 2021 09:13 AM IST

Mahanagar Gas raises prices of CNG by 3.3%, piped gas 4.1% in Mumbai

