e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:32 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court denies bail to actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Narsi Benwal
Armaan Kohli | PTI

Armaan Kohli | PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has denied bail to controversial actor Armaan Kohli, who is booked in a drugs related case. He is in custody since August this year.

The 49-year-old actor's house was raided by the NCB in August claimed to have found 1.2 gm cocaine at his Andheri residence, following which he was detained and placed under arrest.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

Kohli has acted as a child artist in films directed by his father. He made his debut as a lead actor in a 1992 film Virodhi and has acted in 17 films till date. He has also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal l Wife appointed as guardian for husband, who is in a 'vegetative' state FPJ Legal l Wife appointed as guardian for husband, who is in a 'vegetative' state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:19 PM IST
Advertisement