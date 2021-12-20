FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court denies bail to actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has denied bail to controversial actor Armaan Kohli, who is booked in a drugs related case. He is in custody since August this year.

The 49-year-old actor's house was raided by the NCB in August claimed to have found 1.2 gm cocaine at his Andheri residence, following which he was detained and placed under arrest.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

Kohli has acted as a child artist in films directed by his father. He made his debut as a lead actor in a 1992 film Virodhi and has acted in 17 films till date. He has also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:19 PM IST