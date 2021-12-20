'We respect Hema Malini, don't see it negatively,' says Sanjay Raut after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil's objectionable comments against actor

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut recently came out in defence of his colleague Gulabrao Patil who kicked up a controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district to actor Hema Malini's cheeks.

"This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It's a respect for Hema Malini. So, don't see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini," Raut was quoted saying by ANI.

Patil later apologised for the remark as the state women's commission strongly objected to it.

The video of his remarks, which he had made on Saturday while addressing an election meeting for the Bodwad Nagar Panchayat polls in his district in north Maharashtra, has gone viral on social media.

During the speech, Patil asked his opponents to visit his constituency to see how good the quality of roads there is.

"Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign," the water supply and sanitation minister said, apparently targeting former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was an MLA from Jalgaon for several years.

However, Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, objected to the remarks and warned the minister of legal action if he did not tender a public apology.

"The commission has taken note of the comment. If the minister doesn't tender an apology, he will have to face legal action," Chakankar said in a video statement on Sunday.

Hours after her warning, Patil apologised for his statement.

Talking to reporters in Dhule, the minister said, "I didn't mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena, which idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women."

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:59 PM IST