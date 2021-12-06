e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:34 PM IST

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutiny

Representative Image | PTI

06 December 2021 08:34 AM IST

Omicron spread: Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutiny

The Covid-19 variant Omicron has cropped up more in Maharashtra with 7 new cases detected in Pune, including 3 minors, health officials said on Sunday.

06 December 2021 08:26 AM IST

President Kovind to visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, informed the President's Secretariat on Sunday.

06 December 2021 08:26 AM IST

NCB seizes 1 kg charas from bus in Indore, suspects it was meant for Mumbai delivery; two held

The Indore unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized around one kg charas from a bus in that city in Madhya Pradesh before it could be delivered to Mumbai, an official said.

