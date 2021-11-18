e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:50 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest update | Unsplash

18 November 2021 10:50 AM IST

Maharashtra | A water park has been revamped into a flower park in Nashik with over 6 lakh plants comprising colourful flowers. "We open from November 1 to March. Since water parks are shut across the country we converted this into a flower park," says Shashikant Jadhav, owner

Nawab Malik releases 'school joining and leaving certificates' of Sameer Wakhende

18 November 2021 08:37 AM IST

Dismissed cop Waze sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

A special PMLA court here on Wednesday remanded dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to judicial custody in a money laundering case, in which former Maharashtra home Minister Anil Deshmukh is also an accused.

18 November 2021 08:37 AM IST

Shiv Sena Beed district president among 7 named in gutka case

Shiv Sena's Beed district president Kundlik Khande and 6 others have been booked in a case related to recovery of banned gutka here in central Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Two persons have been arrested in the case, they said.

(With agency inputs)

