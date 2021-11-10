e-Paper Get App

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law files complaint against Nawab Malik

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

10 November 2021 09:46 AM IST

Thane logs 115 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

10 November 2021 09:46 AM IST

Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law files complaint against Nawab Malik

10 November 2021 09:46 AM IST

Amid COVID-19, Mumbai sees 19 percent drop in hospital births

10 November 2021 09:46 AM IST

"They have lost their sleep, Now it's time for them to lose their peace, See you today at 10 am," writes Nawab Malik ahead of press conference

10 November 2021 08:19 AM IST

Nawab Malik to address press conference at 10 am today

10 November 2021 08:19 AM IST

NCB vigilance team quizzes witness Prabhakar Sail for over 11 hours

