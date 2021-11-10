Devendra Fadnavis responsible for 'criminalisation of politics' in state; had links with Dawood's aide, says Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik in his press conference today alleged that former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was responsible for the 'criminalisation of politics' in the state and also claimed that he had links with Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati.

Nawab Malik claimed Devendra Fadnavis made criminal Munna Yadav from Nagpur the chairman of the construction board and another person named Hyder Azam, who was involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was made minority cell chief.

During Devendra Fadnavis's Chief Ministership, criminal activities were protected and now too, efforts also made to save NCB's Sameer Wankhede, the minister alleged.

Fadnavis by appointing criminals in key posts was responsible for the 'criminalisation of politics' in the state, the minister alleged.

He further said that due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure

The Maharashtra Minister also alleged that after demonetisation the game of counterfeit notes was going on in the state under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

When demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016, it was done to end fake notes. However, till October 8, 2017, no case came to the fore as Fadnavis' government was in power.

He said that DRI conducted a raid at BKC and seized Rs 14.56 crore fake notes. However, the case was buried by Devendra Fadnavis.

Sameer Wankhede was in charge of the case and was instrumental in watering it down. The DRI seizure was not handed over to the NIA because the people were involved were enjoying the protection of the then BJP led government, he said

Currently, there are two SITs are probing Sameer Wankhede. However, efforts are on to protect him by Fadnavis, he said further.

Malik further alleged that Riyaz Bhati, the aide of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim has links with Devendra Fadnavis.

Riyaz Bhati was seen with Devendra Fadnavis at BJP programmes and was also seen at events where PM Modi was present.

He was arrested for possessing two passports but granted bail in two days because of his links to the BJP, the minister said.

"If a criminal is arrested with two bogus passports how was he released on bail in two days? This was possible as he had protection from Fadnavis," he alleged.

He claimed that Bhati is currently absconding and there should be a probe on how the fake note racket is linked to Pakistan.

Malik concluded by saying that his fight is against injustice and not personal and that he will not back down from legal battles.

"There are flood of cases against me. I have filed affidavit in the HC. I will fight the judicial fight," he said.

"Be it, black money, benami property, if any agency wants to probe against me let them do it," he said.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021