BJP has to be defeated completely to bring down fuel prices by Rs 50, says Sanjay Raut

A day after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the BJP has to be defeated completely if the fuel prices have to be brought down by Rs 50.

Slamming the Centre, Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, told reporters that one really needs to be harsh to raise the fuel prices to over Rs 100.