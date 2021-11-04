e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:14 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - BJP has to be defeated completely to bring down fuel prices by Rs 50, says Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL SONI

Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL SONI

Advertisement
04 November 2021 04:14 PM IST

BJP has to be defeated completely to bring down fuel prices by Rs 50, says Sanjay Raut

A day after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the BJP has to be defeated completely if the fuel prices have to be brought down by Rs 50.

Slamming the Centre, Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, told reporters that one really needs to be harsh to raise the fuel prices to over Rs 100.

04 November 2021 03:06 PM IST

Maha: Rs 13.66 lakh compensation to kin of bizman killed in road accident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal