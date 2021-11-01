Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.
He also alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.