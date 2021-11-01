e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Devendra Fadnavis says will bust bomb after Diwali

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL SONI

Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL SONI

Advertisement
01 November 2021 10:53 AM IST

Maharashtra | Koregaon Bheema Commission of Inquiry suspends all future hearings till the time Maharashtra Government provides suitable accommodation to conduct the hearing. A hearing at Mumbai was proposed from 8th November to 12th November.

01 November 2021 10:38 AM IST

ALSO READ

Who are Jaideep Rana and Neeraj Gunde? How are they linked with former CM Devendra Fadnavis - Here's...

Nawab Malik posts photo of alleged drug peddler with Devendra Fadnavis and wife; claims link between former CM and him

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.

01 November 2021 10:38 AM IST

Who are Jaideep Rana and Neeraj Gunde? How are they linked with former CM Devendra Fadnavis - Here's what Nawab Malik said

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has levelled some serious allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis by posting photos of the former CM and his wife with alleged drug peddler Jaipdeep Rana.

He also alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.

Advertisement
01 November 2021 10:38 AM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan booked for molestation

Maharashtra: Congress leader Naseem Khan booked for molestation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal