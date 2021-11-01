Nawab Malik posts photo of alleged drug peddler with Devendra Fadnavis and wife; claims link between former CM and him

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.