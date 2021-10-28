28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Jayant Patil alleges that there has been misuse of NCB to harass people .@NCPspeaks minister.@Jayant_R_Patil alleges that there has been misuse of #NCB to harass people. Says .@nawabmalikncp is making revelations in connection with #MumbaiDrugsCase & #SameerWakhende

that need to be probed

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/TmTHhUlffZ — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 28, 2021

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar writes letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray माननीय उद्धव ठाकरे साहेब @CMOMaharashtra पत्रास करण की … pic.twitter.com/0VJxURk5oi — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 28, 2021

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



AAP Mumbai today to protest against the Petrol-Diesel Price Hike. It claims the abject failure of the State and Central Government to provide any respite to common citizens in these times of economic uncertainty and the ever-rising costs of living in Mumbai.

Advertisement

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Maha: 5 held for extorting money from wife of rape case accused Police have arrested three women and two men for allegedly extorting money from the wife of a man accused in a rape case in Navi Mumbai township here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Kiran Gosavi has been arrested in a 2018 cheating case. A charge-sheet was filed in the case in 2019. If we get more complaints against him, we will register fresh offence against him: Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune City

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Sensex falls over 360 points, currently trading at 60,775; Nifty at 18,087

Advertisement

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Mumbai Crime Branch files a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He's untraceable in an extortion case against him & Crime Branch is looking for him. Court to hear the matter on Oct 29: Crime Branch Officer

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



An inquiry has to be done. It's not as if an inquiry is not done if someone has Z plus security. Those who point fingers at Maharashtra govt & does crooked work here are felicitated with Z plus security. You would've seen that they're given Z plus security: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



Searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) is underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of a close aide of a Maharashtra minister. The searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud: Enforcement Directorate

Advertisement

28 October 2021 11:26 AM IST



"I don't have to say anything," says Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director, after being questioned by NCB yesterday over allegations made against him by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai

28 October 2021 09:55 AM IST



Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil tests positive for COVID-19 second time

28 October 2021 09:55 AM IST



Drug-on-cruise case: NCB team from Delhi to question Sameer Wankhede today

28 October 2021 09:55 AM IST



Former Maharashtra Minister demands dismissal of Nawab Malik over 'baseless' allegations against Sameer Wankhede Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday demanded dismissal of state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik after he levelled allegations against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drugs-on-cruise case.

28 October 2021 09:55 AM IST



Maha: 188 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 deaths