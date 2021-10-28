Jayant Patil alleges that there has been misuse of NCB to harass people
NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar writes letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
AAP Mumbai today to protest against the Petrol-Diesel Price Hike. It claims the abject failure of the State and Central Government to provide any respite to common citizens in these times of economic uncertainty and the ever-rising costs of living in Mumbai.
Maha: 5 held for extorting money from wife of rape case accused
Police have arrested three women and two men for allegedly extorting money from the wife of a man accused in a rape case in Navi Mumbai township here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.
Kiran Gosavi has been arrested in a 2018 cheating case. A charge-sheet was filed in the case in 2019. If we get more complaints against him, we will register fresh offence against him: Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune City
Sensex falls over 360 points, currently trading at 60,775; Nifty at 18,087
Mumbai Crime Branch files a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He's untraceable in an extortion case against him & Crime Branch is looking for him. Court to hear the matter on Oct 29: Crime Branch Officer
An inquiry has to be done. It's not as if an inquiry is not done if someone has Z plus security. Those who point fingers at Maharashtra govt & does crooked work here are felicitated with Z plus security. You would've seen that they're given Z plus security: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
Searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) is underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of a close aide of a Maharashtra minister. The searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud: Enforcement Directorate
"I don't have to say anything," says Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director, after being questioned by NCB yesterday over allegations made against him by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil tests positive for COVID-19 second time
NCB witness Gosavi detained by Pune police in cheating case
Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing to continue today in Bombay HC
Drug-on-cruise case: NCB team from Delhi to question Sameer Wankhede today
Former Maharashtra Minister demands dismissal of Nawab Malik over 'baseless' allegations against Sameer Wankhede
Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday demanded dismissal of state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik after he levelled allegations against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drugs-on-cruise case.
Maha: 188 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 deaths
Rape accused wanted in UP traced to Maha
Police here in Maharashtra have arrested a man who was on the run for last two years after a rape case was registered against him at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.
(With agency inputs)
