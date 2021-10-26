Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father on Monday said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood as claimed by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Reeling under losses and rising diesel prices, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday hiked fares across all its services, except night express buses, with ticket prices going up by minimum Rs 5 and travel in AC 'Shivneri' buses between Mumbai's Dadar and Swargate in Pune now costing Rs 525 instead of Rs 450.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs on cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
(With agency inputs)
