Maha ST bus fares go up; MSRTC announces DA hike, Diwali bonus for employees

Reeling under losses and rising diesel prices, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday hiked fares across all its services, except night express buses, with ticket prices going up by minimum Rs 5 and travel in AC 'Shivneri' buses between Mumbai's Dadar and Swargate in Pune now costing Rs 525 instead of Rs 450.