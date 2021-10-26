e-Paper Get App

At12,428, India sees lowest daily surge in COVID-19 cases in nearly 8 months
Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Lawyer files police complaint to register FIR against NCB's Sameer Wankhede and four others

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates -

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

26 October 2021 09:51 AM IST

26 October 2021 09:51 AM IST

Drugs on cruise ship case | I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court: Mukul Rohatgi, Former Attorney General of India

26 October 2021 09:51 AM IST

Mumbai | Sudha Dwivedi, a lawyer has filed a police complaint to register FIR against NCB Mumbai's Sameer Wankhede and four others alleging "extortion by threat of accusation of an offence"

26 October 2021 09:42 AM IST

Sameer Wankhede's father says his name is Dnyandev not Dawood, slams Nawab Malik

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father on Monday said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood as claimed by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

26 October 2021 09:42 AM IST

Maha ST bus fares go up; MSRTC announces DA hike, Diwali bonus for employees

Reeling under losses and rising diesel prices, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday hiked fares across all its services, except night express buses, with ticket prices going up by minimum Rs 5 and travel in AC 'Shivneri' buses between Mumbai's Dadar and Swargate in Pune now costing Rs 525 instead of Rs 450.

26 October 2021 09:42 AM IST

Reports of NCB witness KP Gosavi ready to surrender is false, says Lucknow Police

26 October 2021 09:42 AM IST

Centre is misusing NCB: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs on cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

(With agency inputs)

