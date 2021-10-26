'SPECIAL 26': Nawab Malik to 'release more details from letter sent by NCB official on Sameer Wankhede and agency'

Continuing his tirade against the Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he will release more details on the case.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Good Morning everyone, I am releasing soon... 'SPECIAL 26'". As per the update he gave, the minister has will release release details from letter received by him from an unnamed NCB official.

Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter pic.twitter.com/uPAO2F5XKP — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

For the unversed, Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik has shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

