e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:38 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates | Unsplash

Advertisement
17 October 2021 09:38 AM IST

NCB raids 2 places in Palghar, seizes 505 gm mephedrone; 1 held

17 October 2021 08:21 AM IST

Maharashtra sees 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths, 1,682 recoveries

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.

17 October 2021 08:21 AM IST

Ancestors of all Indians same: RSS leader Indresh Kumar slams Uddhav Thackeray for questioning RSS chief's comment

Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement that ancestors of all Indians were the same, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for questioning RSS chief's comment.

Advertisement
17 October 2021 08:21 AM IST

Delhi Court extends ED remand of actress Leena Maria Paul in Rs 200 cr PMLA case

ALSO READ

Who is Leena Maria Paul? Know the actress allegedly involved in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal