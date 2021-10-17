Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.
Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement that ancestors of all Indians were the same, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for questioning RSS chief's comment.
(With inputs from agencies)
