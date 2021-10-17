Mumbai: Make Digi contact with your postman

The India Post, Mumbai office, on Saturday launched a mobile application “Know Your Postman” on the occasion of newly introduced ‘National Mails Day’ to enable citizens to connect easily with their local beat postman and facilitate delivery as per their convenience.

The android application, designed and created by the Mumbai Postal Region, will help citizens search by locality, area, post office name and pin code and access a database of 86,000 localities in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Launched at the Mumbai Press Club by Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, India Post Mumbai Region, the app will provide details of the beat postman’s name, contact details, the contact details of the post office he/she is attached to.

Pandey said the app is an in-house attempt of Mumbai Post region to be citizen friendly, citizen centric and also promote digitisation at the same time. She said, “A revolutionary step, this is completely for the benefit of all Mumbaikars. More than 86,000 addresses have been tapped so far.”

Pandey said the app provides citizens an option to add their address, if a particular address is not found. “There is a link through which citizens can click and share the details to be added and India Post Mumbai will update it within 24 hours,” she said.

There are 89 delivery post offices in Mumbai city, with approximately 2,000 postmen/women with mobile devices. Mumbai city delivers approximately 2-2.5 lakh accountable mails every day, including speed post, registered post, Aadhaar cards, passports, etc.

Pandey said India Post Mumbai region is conducting several soft skill training programmes for 1,800 postmen/women, whose average age is 45 years.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:57 AM IST