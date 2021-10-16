e-Paper Get App

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases, 17,861 recoveries and 166 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:56 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Nawab Malik says he will expose more wrongdoings of NCB 

"I will be exposing more wrongdoings of the #NCB, this time not via a Press Conference but on my Twitter handle. The revealing tweets coming shortly...," Nawab Malik.

Mumbai Police looking for Dawood Ibrahim's aide in extortion case

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday informed that it is now looking for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who has been named in the FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.

Thane: 40 furniture godowns gutted in fire, no casualty

Around 40 godowns of wooden furniture were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a wholesale market selling these items at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

