"I will be exposing more wrongdoings of the #NCB, this time not via a Press Conference but on my Twitter handle. The revealing tweets coming shortly...," Nawab Malik.
Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday informed that it is now looking for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who has been named in the FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.
Around 40 godowns of wooden furniture were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a wholesale market selling these items at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported. The firefighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/hZOFdNig6P
