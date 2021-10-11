e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:07 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Eight BEST Buses damaged by unknown persons

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra Bandh: At present, autos and taxis are plying on the road but drivers fear attacks and the union said that taxis and autos will also go off roads if there is any untoward incident. 

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today.

CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet union minister Nitin Gadkari on road projects in the state

Maharashtra Bandh: Eight BEST buses damaged by unknown persons by pelting stones in wee hours of Monday, following which the undertaking plans to operate buses in Mumbai with police protection.

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai

(With inputs from agencies)

