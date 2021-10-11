Maharashtra Bandh: At present, autos and taxis are plying on the road but drivers fear attacks and the union said that taxis and autos will also go off roads if there is any untoward incident.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today.
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet union minister Nitin Gadkari on road projects in the state
Maharashtra Bandh: Eight BEST buses damaged by unknown persons by pelting stones in wee hours of Monday, following which the undertaking plans to operate buses in Mumbai with police protection.
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)