Maharashtra Bandh: At present, autos and taxis are plying on the road but drivers fear attacks and the union said that taxis and autos will also go off roads if there is any untoward incident.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today.

CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet union minister Nitin Gadkari on road projects in the state

Maharashtra Bandh: Eight BEST buses damaged by unknown persons by pelting stones in wee hours of Monday, following which the undertaking plans to operate buses in Mumbai with police protection.