No problem with raids on companies linked to me, but why drag my sisters: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he has no problem with the Income Tax department raiding companies linked to him, but he was upset that his three sisters were dragged into this.

Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said some entities linked to him were raided.

"We pay taxes every year. Since I am the finance minister, I am aware of the fiscal discipline. All entities linked to me have paid taxes," Pawar told reporters.