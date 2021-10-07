FPJ Legal: Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody till October 11 in Mumbai cruise drugs bust

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded Aryan Khan and 7 other accused to judicial custody till October 11 in in Mumbai cruise drugs bust.

Aryan Khan and 7 others were produced in Mumbai court as the NCB custody ended today.

"So far as other accused are concerned, investigation is silent. No doubt it is their right to claim custody for investigation. But simply remanding the accused to NCB custody would violate their fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution", the court order stated.

"I was invited as one of the persons connected to Bollywood and add glamour". He added, "They asked me if I was carrying drugs and I said no, they searched by bag and found nothing."

Aryan Khan is listed as Accused No 1 in the case that has generated front-page headlines.

"Question is it is one connected case and we have to establish the entire conspiracy and the deal. We cannot be segregating them. It cannot be done. The purpose of the agency is to find out the real culprit and the entire gang. Or else it will continue forever," argued Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, referencing the allegation that Aryan Khan has information on a chain of drug suppliers.

The Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB told a court in Mumbai today that it needs to keep Aryan Khan in custody so that it can cross-examine him in detail along with Achit Kumar who, it claims, supplied drugs to Aryan Khan. But it has had plenty of time to do so already, argued Aryan Khan's lawyer.



Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday after a raid on a cruise ship that was to travel from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday. A total of 18 people have been arrested so far including those that helped organize the event.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:05 PM IST