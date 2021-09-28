e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Around 350-page charge-sheet filed in Sakinaka rape and murder case

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest news update |

Mumbai: Latest news update

Advertisement
28 September 2021 03:07 PM IST

HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters in DHFL corruption case

28 September 2021 03:30 PM IST
28 September 2021 05:44 PM IST

Mumbai Metro's red line 7, yellow line 2A likely to be operational within 3-4 months

Mumbai Metro's red line 7 and yellow line 2A are likely be operational within the next three to four months, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, MMRDA Commissioner DVR Shrinivas, who earlier inspected the ongoing work and was briefed by the officials regarding the same, expressed hope that the project will be finished within the next couple of months.

Advertisement
28 September 2021 11:04 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Agencies do not find any leakage after residents complain of gas leak-like smell in Nerul, Belapur and other areas

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Agencies do not find any leakage after residents complain of gas leak-like smell in...
28 September 2021 11:04 PM IST

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal