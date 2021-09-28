Mumbai Metro's red line 7, yellow line 2A likely to be operational within 3-4 months

Mumbai Metro's red line 7 and yellow line 2A are likely be operational within the next three to four months, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, MMRDA Commissioner DVR Shrinivas, who earlier inspected the ongoing work and was briefed by the officials regarding the same, expressed hope that the project will be finished within the next couple of months.