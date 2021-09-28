28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST



Watch video: Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression; IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rain alert for parts of Maharashtra गुलाब चक्रीवादळाचा परिणाम -आज आणि उद्या महाराष्ट्रात मेघ गर्जनेसह वादळी वारे आणि मुसळधार पाऊस pic.twitter.com/QMgxLY7rUN — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 27, 2021 (With agency inputs)

Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on red alert for Tuesday: IMD

Maharshtra govt soon to open up The Bombay High Court & the University of Mumbai for tourists to witness the grandeur of these iconic structures through guided heritage walks.

MU announces winter exam schedule The Mumbai University has released dates of winter examinations for professional undergraduate and post-graduate courses. While the exams for architecture will begin from October, BE and pharmacy batches will have exams in November and law exams have been scheduled to begin in December.

Sensex 154 points down, currently trading at 59,990; Nifty at 17,839

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination as of 7 am on September 28 in Maharashtra 7,93,78,463

Depression lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Let us know! 👂

Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 107.47 & Rs 97.21 in Mumbai

Maha: BJP, MNS reach 'seat adjustment' for Palghar ZP, panchayat samiti bypolls

Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be presented before the court today.

Take Mumbai-Hydrabad high-speed rail corridor via Jalna-Nanded: Thackeray to PM

Mumbai: Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls with gusty winds at isolated places

Mumbai | I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong: Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil ParabEnforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.

Water level in city's seven lakes reaches 99.07 percent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab reaches Enforcement Directorate office. Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Let us know! 👂

Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Thane district's Dombivli, further investigation underway

Mumbai: Rain lashes part of the city

ED denies arresting Sena MP Bhavna Gawli

Moderate to Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune & Satara during next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas.