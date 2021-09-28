Watch video: Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression; IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rain alert for parts of Maharashtra
Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on red alert for Tuesday: IMD
Mumbai: Maharashtra health department exams for Class C and D staff on October 24 and October 31
Maharshtra govt soon to open up The Bombay High Court & the University of Mumbai for tourists to witness the grandeur of these iconic structures through guided heritage walks.
MU announces winter exam schedule
The Mumbai University has released dates of winter examinations for professional undergraduate and post-graduate courses. While the exams for architecture will begin from October, BE and pharmacy batches will have exams in November and law exams have been scheduled to begin in December.
Bus with 20 passengers on board drowns near Umarkhed Taluka in Yavatmal district
Sensex 154 points down, currently trading at 59,990; Nifty at 17,839
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination as of 7 am on September 28 in Maharashtra 7,93,78,463
Depression lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 107.47 & Rs 97.21 in Mumbai
Maha: BJP, MNS reach 'seat adjustment' for Palghar ZP, panchayat samiti bypolls
Take Mumbai-Hydrabad high-speed rail corridor via Jalna-Nanded: Thackeray to PM
Mumbai | Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be presented before the Special PMLA court today.
Mumbai: Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls with gusty winds at isolated places
Mumbai | I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong: Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil ParabEnforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.
Water level in city's seven lakes reaches 99.07 percent
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab reaches Enforcement Directorate office. Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Thane district's Dombivli, further investigation underway
Mumbai: Rain lashes part of the city
ED denies arresting Sena MP Bhavna Gawli
Moderate to Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune & Satara during next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas.
Nowcast warning issued at 1300 Hrs IST dated 28-0-2021 : Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli & Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours
