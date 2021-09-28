e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Moderate to intense rains very likely to occur at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Pune

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - Rain lashes part of the city | Sachin Haralkar

Mumbai: Latest updates - Rain lashes part of the city | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement
28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST

Watch video: Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into depression; IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rain alert for parts of Maharashtra

(With agency inputs)

28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST

Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on red alert for Tuesday: IMD 

28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra health department exams for Class C and D staff on October 24 and October 31

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Maharashtra health department exams for Class C and D staff on October 24 and October 31
Advertisement
28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST

Maharshtra govt soon to open up The Bombay High Court & the University of Mumbai for tourists to witness the grandeur of these iconic structures through guided heritage walks.

28 September 2021 09:07 AM IST

MU announces winter exam schedule

The Mumbai University has released dates of winter examinations for professional undergraduate and post-graduate courses. While the exams for architecture will begin from October, BE and pharmacy batches will have exams in November and law exams have been scheduled to begin in December.

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

ALSO READ

Watch video: Bus with at least 8 passengers on board swept away in river near Umarkhed Taluka in...

Bus with 20 passengers on board drowns near Umarkhed Taluka in Yavatmal district

Advertisement
28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Sensex 154 points down, currently trading at 59,990; Nifty at 17,839

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination as of 7 am on September 28 in Maharashtra 7,93,78,463

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Depression lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next six hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Advertisement
28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 107.47 & Rs 97.21 in Mumbai

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Maha: BJP, MNS reach 'seat adjustment' for Palghar ZP, panchayat samiti bypolls

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be presented before the court today.

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Take Mumbai-Hydrabad high-speed rail corridor via Jalna-Nanded: Thackeray to PM

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai | Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be presented before the Special PMLA court today.

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai: Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls with gusty winds at isolated places

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai | I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong: Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra Minister Anil ParabEnforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Water level in city's seven lakes reaches 99.07 percent

28 September 2021 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab reaches Enforcement Directorate office. Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Parab to appear before it today, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

28 September 2021 03:02 PM IST

Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Thane district's Dombivli, further investigation underway

28 September 2021 03:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Rain lashes part of the city

28 September 2021 03:02 PM IST

ED denies arresting Sena MP Bhavna Gawli 

28 September 2021 03:02 PM IST

Moderate to Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune & Satara during next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas.

28 September 2021 03:02 PM IST

Nowcast warning issued at 1300 Hrs IST dated 28-0-2021 : Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli & Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal