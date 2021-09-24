Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,320 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, which took its infection tally to 65,34,557 and toll to 1,38,725, a health department official said.
Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said.
Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra.
Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)