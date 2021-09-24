Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra

Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra.

Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.

(With agency inputs)