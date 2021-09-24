e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Unsplash

24 September 2021 09:00 AM IST

Maha logs 3,320 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths; active count 39,191

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,320 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, which took its infection tally to 65,34,557 and toll to 1,38,725, a health department official said.

Maha: Senior Congress leader Sharad Ranpise dies at 71

Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

24 September 2021 08:04 AM IST

Maharashtra: A female BJP worker was sexually harassed allegedly by another party activist inside the office of a BJP leader in Mumbai's Borivali on Aug 15. Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Borivali Police Station yesterday

24 September 2021 08:04 AM IST

Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra

Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra.

Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.

(With agency inputs)

