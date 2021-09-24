e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

Thane: Man tries to set wife ablaze after she refuses to give him money to buy liquor in Bhiwandi; booked

PTI
Thane: Man booked for attempting to set wife ablaze in Bhiwandi | File Photo

A 35-year-old man from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly attempted to set his wife ablaze after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.

The police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against the accused Firoz Firazu Uddin Shaikh for the alleged incident, which took place in the Shantinagar area on Thursday evening, police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

According to the police, the accused demanded money from his wife Ruksana Banoo to buy alcohol, and when she refused, he got angry and poured kerosene on her.

The accused then threw a matchstick on the victim, who ran for safety and managed to douse the flames, the official said.

The woman sustained burn injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, she said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:01 PM IST
