Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 16

Govt of India grants approval to Mumbai's Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on a transfer of technology basis
Antilla Bomb Scare: Sachin Vaze's former colleague Riyazuddin Kazi to be produced before NIA court today
Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Sunday in the Antilia Bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, will be produced before a special NIA court today as his custody with the agency ends.
Delhi reports 17,828 fresh COVID-19 cases; surpasses Mumbai to become most infected city
How To Check Remdesivir Availability
The website -- readytofightcovid.in -- lists all hospitals and pharma shops in different cities which stock Remdesivir and Favipiravir tablets. 27/7 helpline number 1800-266-708 is for all queries related to the Covid drugs.
Mumbai: Less than 10,000 cases in city for 4th day on the trot
A smidgen of good news. The number of daily new cases in Mumbai have been below the 10,000-mark for four days in a row. On Thursday, 8,217 new cases and 49 fatalities were reported, taking the cumulative count to 5,53,159, with 12,189 deaths toll now. The recovery rate has risen to 82 per cent in the last two days, with 10,097 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 4,54,311.
Maharashtra reports 58,952 fresh cases in 24 hours
