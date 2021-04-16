Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 16

A smidgen of good news. The number of daily new cases in Mumbai have been below the 10,000-mark for four days in a row. On Thursday, 8,217 new cases and 49 fatalities were reported, taking the cumulative count to 5,53,159, with 12,189 deaths toll now. The recovery rate has risen to 82 per cent in the last two days, with 10,097 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 4,54,311.