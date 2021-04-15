Janata Curfew: Maha govt releases FAQs on new BreaktheChain curbs

The Maharashtra government on Thursday has issued FAQs on the BreaktheChain order issued on April 13 for the 15-day Janata Curfew which began from 8 pm on April 14 to 7 am on May 1.

The government has now included works by the forest department and transportation required for air services.

In exceptional circumstances, the local administration will allow shifting of house material with the help of movers and packers. The government has said the travel by private vehicle is not allowed, barring valid reasons. People are advised to use public transport.

The general public is allowed to use local trains if they have a valid reason to travel. The private vehicles can ply during the day time to work or office if their offices or works are allowed to operate.

Shops under essential categories will remain open and not wine or cigarette shops.

Transportation of construction material is allowed but it should be ordered online or on phone. The courier services only for essentials will be functional.

NGOs conducting relief work for people and animals cannot function without consent of local disaster management authority. They may approach local disaster management authority and authority may allow them after due verification.

Textile or garment factories will remain shut. According to the government, all goods and services that qualify under the essential services mentioned in the order will be covered under e-commerce. For example, all items that are needed for health or medical reasons, groceries, food items.

As far as plumbers, carpenters, electricians and cleaning, disinfection, pest control, appliances repair technicians are concerned, if it is unavoidable then water and electricity services by private people are also allowed.

Similarly cleaning, disinfection, pest control, as well residential or home appliance repairs may be considered as essential. The principle is to discourage unnecessary movements while allowing necessary ones conveniently. Restrictions are not there for the sake of restrictions but to ensure safety of citizens as well as these service providers, and their families. If citizens do not use these relaxations in the right spirit, then the government may control or deny them, as per the FAQs.

Moreover, the dental clinics will be functional but stationery and book shops will remain shut.

If a housing society has more than 5 Covid-19 cases, the civic body will declare it a micro containment zone. If a society is very large, local authorities should decide whether all the cases are in such limited areas that can be practically isolated (no porous boundary) they may declare that as a micro containment zone. Principle is to cover the area where ingress and egress may be identified well and controlled. The SOP of containment should be strictly implementable.