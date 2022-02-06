e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated in state funeral, says Chief Minister's Office

Representative Image | PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Thackeray said that the news left him "heartbroken."

A state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister's Office said.

