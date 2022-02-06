Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated in state funeral, says Chief Minister's Office

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Thackeray said that the news left him "heartbroken."

A state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:10 AM IST