Mumbai: Land Acquisition Woes Hamper Mahul & Mogra Pumping Stations' Progress For BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

The issues with Mumbai’s plan of having eight pumping stations never seem to end. The civic authorities are still struggling to acquire land for pumping stations at Mogra and Mahul for the past two decades. In the case of the Mogra pumping station, there is a land dispute, while six acres of land for Mahul pumping station is yet to be acquired from the Salt Commissioner. So, it will take two-three years more for these two pumping stations to be operational.

The pumping stations and other projects

The pumping stations are part of eight such projects undertaken by the civic body on the recommendation of the Chitale Committee after the July 26, 2005, deluge.

At the time of high tide, floodgates are closed to prevent seawater from entering the city. These stations pump out water from the drain and release it into the sea. Irla pumping station in Juhu was the first to be commissioned in 2010, followed by Haji Ali, Cleveland and Love Grove (both at Worli), Britannia (Reay Road), Gajdharbandh (Khardanda).

After failing to acquire the land for Mahul and Mogra pumping station last year, the BMC appointed a consultant for land acquisition, clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Coastal Regulatory Zone and from the Collector’s office, and follow up on court cases.

"Land acquisition is delayed due to ongoing legal proceedings"

“To save the cost of acquisition of land, the proposed location of Mogra pumping station is shifted behind Lokhandwala complex at Andheri west. Land acquisition for the pumping station is delayed due to ongoing legal proceedings in the Bombay High Court for land ownership issues,” said a budget document for 2024-25.

Similarly, the process of land acquisition for the Mahul pumping station is in progress with the Salt Commissioner. “Numerous correspondence has been made with the Salt Commissioner and negotiation for the same is in progress. The execution works of Mogra and Mahul pumping stations will be commenced after acquiring the land,” said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in his budget speech.

