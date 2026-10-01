Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Over ₹6 Crore In Donations During Ganeshotsav, Including Gold & Silver Items

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Over ₹6 Crore In Donations During Ganeshotsav 2026, Including Gold & Silver Items | File pic.

Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja received donations worth more than Rs 6.11 crore during Ganeshotsav 2026, with devotees contributing cash as well as gold, silver and other valuable offerings during the 11-day festival.

According to reports, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal said donations across different categories amounted to Rs 6,11,96,500 this year.

Donation boxes placed near the Charan Sparsh and Mukh Darshan queues reportedly collected around Rs 2.42 crore, while additional donations were received during the immersion process.

The Mandal has said the money collected through devotees' offerings will be utilised for social initiatives and various welfare activities.

1-kg gold brick among offerings

According to an Aaj Tak report, apart from cash, devotees made several valuable offerings to Lalbaugcha Raja this year. One anonymous devotee reportedly offered a one-kilogram, 24-carat gold brick, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.48 crore..

Another anonymous devotee donated a 141-gram Lord Ganesha idol made of 18-carat gold, reportedly valued at around Rs 15.65 lakh. Furthermore, gold ornaments, silver modaks, a silver mace and several other offerings were also received during the festival.

Several items offered to Lalbaugcha Raja, including ornaments and other valuables, were put up for auction on Wednesday, the reports stated.

Lalbaugcha Raja celebrates 93rd year

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's best-known Ganpati idols, attracted massive crowds throughout this year's Ganeshotsav celebrations, with devotees arriving every day for Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh.

Several political leaders, celebrities and Bollywood personalities also visited the pandal during the festivities to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, as the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal celebrated its 93rd year in 2026.

Over the decades, Lalbaugcha Raja has emerged as one of the most prominent destinations during Mumbai's Ganeshotsav celebrations, drawing huge numbers of devotees from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country every year.

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