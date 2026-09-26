Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Mumbai Fire Brigade’s Traditional Salute; Know The Story Behind The Yearly Ritual | Instagram

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja is known for attracting lakhs of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi. Among the many rituals associated with the celebrated Ganpati idol is a special tradition involving the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which pays a ceremonial salute to Lalbaugcha Raja every year. This year also, Lalbaugcha Raja received a ceremonial salute from fire brigades of Mumbai.

An annual ceremonial tradition

The ritual is regarded as a mark of respect and has become an annual part of the celebrations at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Fire Brigade personnel, who remain closely involved in maintaining safety and managing emergencies during the festival, participate in the ceremonial gesture as devotees gather for darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja receives Fire Brigade salute

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most prominent and revered pandals of Mumbai. During the time of Anant Chaturdashi, Lalbaugcha Raja received a salute from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The historic moment took place during immersion procession. During this stop, the fire department honoured the deity with its traditional and highly emotional Siren Salute amid intense rains of gulal and dhol-tasha beats.

Following the salute, the majestic chariot moved past the Byculla limits toward Nagpada Junction. The entire marathon procession concluded the next morning when the idol was officially immersed in the Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

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What is the Fire Brigade salute?

The traditional salute is not part of the religious rituals performed by devotees but is a ceremonial gesture associated with the Mumbai Fire Brigade. It reflects the long-standing association between the city's civic services and one of its most prominent Ganeshotsav celebrations. The immersion route passes directly in front of the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, making it a natural milestone for the personnel to pay their respects. During the ritual process, fire engines flash their emergency lights and sound their loud sirens as a unique ceremonial tribute from the firefighters.