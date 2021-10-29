Mumbai: Lalbaug bridge to stay shut from 11 pm to 6 am till May 14 next year for repairs

The Lalbaug bridge will be partially shut for seven months at night for repair work, the traffic police have said in a notification. To ensure smooth movement of traffic, diversions have been put in place. The repairs will be undertaken between 11pm and 6am from October 27 to May 14, 2022.



According to the traffic department's notification, bearing repair and joint replacement of the bridge at Dr BA Road has been taken up by the BMC. To facilitate the work, closure of northbound and southbound carriage was necessary.



The traffic police have also placed restrictions on vehicular movement for the stipulated time. During repairs, there will be no entry for motor vehicles on the bridge between Parel railway workshop and Rani Baug. Traffic towards Byculla will have to take the road under the bridge.



Similar restrictions have been placed on the northbound arm of the bridge, with no entry for motor vehicles between Rani Baug and Parel railway workshop. Even this traffic can take the road under the bridge.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:35 PM IST